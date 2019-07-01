App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTT launches global technology services company NTT Ltd

The new entity brings together the capabilities of 28 companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data, and NTT Security.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT Corporation) launched NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider that brings together the capabilities of 28 companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data, and NTT Security into one US $11 billion business.

President and CEO for NTT Corporation, Jun Sawada said, "I'm delighted to announce that we launched NTT Ltd. today. When we combine the new capabilities of NTT Ltd. along with NTT DATA, we create a top five global technology and business solutions provider with US$20 billion revenues outside of Japan. Going forward, we will accelerate our execution as one NTT in order to contribute to a smarter and better world through digital transformation.”

The new company already partners with over 10,000 clients around the world, including the world's leading organizations in financial services, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy & utilities, manufacturing, automotive and technology sectors.

Close
Tsunehisa Okuno, Chairman for NTT Ltd. and Executive Vice President for NTT Corporation, commented, "Today NTT continues its 120-year heritage of always listening to and innovating for our clients. Along with creating a very strong technology and managed services provider in NTT Ltd., we have also increased our commitment to investing more in R&D, new technology startups through our venture capital fund, and developing our own disruptive innovation business team. We see the opportunity to help our clients and communities more effectively when we bring all of these capabilities together."

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.