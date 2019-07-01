NTT launches global technology services company NTT Ltd

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT Corporation) launched NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider that brings together the capabilities of 28 companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data, and NTT Security into one US $11 billion business.

President and CEO for NTT Corporation, Jun Sawada said, "I'm delighted to announce that we launched NTT Ltd. today. When we combine the new capabilities of NTT Ltd. along with NTT DATA, we create a top five global technology and business solutions provider with US$20 billion revenues outside of Japan. Going forward, we will accelerate our execution as one NTT in order to contribute to a smarter and better world through digital transformation.”

The new company already partners with over 10,000 clients around the world, including the world's leading organizations in financial services, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy & utilities, manufacturing, automotive and technology sectors.

Tsunehisa Okuno, Chairman for NTT Ltd. and Executive Vice President for NTT Corporation, commented, "Today NTT continues its 120-year heritage of always listening to and innovating for our clients. Along with creating a very strong technology and managed services provider in NTT Ltd., we have also increased our commitment to investing more in R&D, new technology startups through our venture capital fund, and developing our own disruptive innovation business team. We see the opportunity to help our clients and communities more effectively when we bring all of these capabilities together."