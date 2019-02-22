App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPCI strengthens its leadership ranks; Appoints new CDO and COO

Arif Khan, the new CDO, will be leading strategic planning for digital transformation within NPCI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, has announced the appointment of Arif Khan as its new Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Praveena Rai as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As CDO, Khan will be leading strategic planning for digital transformation for NPCI. The role is aimed at growing NPCI’s new products portfolio basis customer needs and industry trends. He will be responsible for driving innovation, analytics and technology.

Prior to joining NPCI, Khan was associated with RazorPay (one of the fastest growing payment gateways) as the Chief Innovation Officer.

During his 15-year stint at HDFC bank, he was instrumental in driving strategic initiatives in payments, digital banking and financial inclusion.

related news

With an overall experience of over 18 years in the product management, business development and delivering innovative business and technology solutions, Khan has been influencing diverse groups to deliver innovative business and new age disruptive solutions.

Praveena Rai, who has taken over as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be in-charge of formulating & deploying the marketing, business development, product management and operations strategy in line with NPCI’s overall strategic objectives of simple, secure and seamless consumer experience to further the cause of rapid digitalisation of India.

Prior to joining NPCI, she was leading the cash management portfolio at Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was set up in 2009 as the central infrastructure for various retail payment systems in India and was envisaged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the payment utility in the country.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 06:21 pm

tags #BankingTech #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.