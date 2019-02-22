NPCI strengthens its leadership ranks; Appoints new CDO and COO

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, has announced the appointment of Arif Khan as its new Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Praveena Rai as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As CDO, Khan will be leading strategic planning for digital transformation for NPCI. The role is aimed at growing NPCI’s new products portfolio basis customer needs and industry trends. He will be responsible for driving innovation, analytics and technology.

Prior to joining NPCI, Khan was associated with RazorPay (one of the fastest growing payment gateways) as the Chief Innovation Officer.

During his 15-year stint at HDFC bank, he was instrumental in driving strategic initiatives in payments, digital banking and financial inclusion.

With an overall experience of over 18 years in the product management, business development and delivering innovative business and technology solutions, Khan has been influencing diverse groups to deliver innovative business and new age disruptive solutions.

Praveena Rai, who has taken over as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be in-charge of formulating & deploying the marketing, business development, product management and operations strategy in line with NPCI’s overall strategic objectives of simple, secure and seamless consumer experience to further the cause of rapid digitalisation of India.

Prior to joining NPCI, she was leading the cash management portfolio at Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was set up in 2009 as the central infrastructure for various retail payment systems in India and was envisaged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the payment utility in the country.