NPCI guides customers on safety measures while carrying out UPI payments

With India witnessing a rapid adoption of digital payments, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has come forward to inform, educate and make people aware about Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and its positives, and at the same time guide them on steps to perform safe UPI payments.

UPI allows users to transfer money any time, on a real-time basis, across multiple bank accounts, without revealing details of one’s bank account to the other party. The simple, hassle-free three-year old payment system launched by NPCI is gaining immense popularity among the masses.

NPCI along with the government and RBI has been working towards higher adoption of digital payments and making India a ‘less-cash economy’. The number of transactions via UPI continued to rise, clocking 1.31 billion transactions in December.

In this era where people continuously look for convenient, safer and hassle free payment system, it is important that customers should be aware about digital payments such as UPI which not only provide seamless and secure digital transaction experience but also get rid of managing cash.

Safety guidelines while performing UPI and other digital payments/transactions:



Details involving card number, expiry date, UPI PIN, OTP, with anyone. If you are asked to give such details by anyone pretending to be an official representative from your bank or any third party mobile app, tell them to send you an official email (do not share your email id as the bank or third party apps would already have your email ID in their records).



Respond only to emails from the official domain of your bank or the third party app





Various payments related apps warn you about spam numbers. if you are receiving a payment request from an unknown account, keep an eye out on the spam warnings



If you spot any suspicious accounts, make sure to report it to your bank and mark it that account as spam





Always buy products from reputed online merchants and marketplaces. Transactions on trusted e-commerce platforms ensure your payments are safe



Read up on the privacy policy to ensure your financial data isn’t being tampered



Also check for confirmation emails on completing transactions





Carefully check every messages, popups or requests that you receive on your payments app while dealing with a transaction



Pay attention when you receive messages from your bank. Know the difference between a password, PIN and an OTP and carefully examine the message to stay protected



Keep a note of all the messages from the bank to make sure you’re aware of all the transactions to and from your account





If you lose your phone, block the account linked on any UPI App present on the phone.



Unknown person will not be able to use your UPI related apps as UPI-PIN is required to authorize all transactions



In addition, please contact the customer support of your bank





Remember that UPI PIN is never required to receive money. It is only needed when sending money to other UPI account



Be sure and attentive before hitting the Pay or approve button on any payment app

Keep track of all your SMS’s/emails and other official communication channels from the bank on your transactions, statements, safety instructions and important announcements.