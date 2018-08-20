Now you can send self-destructing emails with Gmail's 'Confidential Mode'

Gmail's Confidential Mode, is now officially being rolled out for Android and iOS users, after a successful run for desktop users. The mode has been in the news for one of its interesting feature - sending self-destructing emails.

The feature lets you empower your emails with an expiry, similar to what Snapchat and Apple iMessage offer to its mobile users. With this mode, you can even enable a mandatory passcode for accessing the email.

Once you have set an expiry to your email, the chances of your emails getting leaked or misused are reduced considerably. The Confidential Mode sends out self-destructing emails and also restricts the recipients from forwarding, copying/pasting or downloading the email contents.

For starters, the Gmail app on your phone has to be the most recently updated version. For this, you can just go to Google Play Store, search for Gmail and just hit update. Open the app and click on compose button to create a new email. Tap the three dots on the right top corner to choose 'Confidential Mode'.

Before Gmail goes ahead and enables the mode for that specific email, Gmail will ask you to set up some options - the expiration of your email, which lets you choose from 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, 3 months and 5 years.

There is also an option to enable an access passcode and all passcodes are generated by Google. Non-gmail recipients will get an email passcode to authenticate. SMS passcode is another option for email access, wherein the recipients will receive a passcode via a text message. Here you need to enter the recipients' number.

There may be times, when you may not want the recipient to open the email before the expiration date. In that case, just open the Gmail app, and tap on the menu icon on the left, reaching Sent. Now here, open the mail that you sent using the Confidential mode. Scroll down and reach the bottom of the screen, and select 'remove access'.