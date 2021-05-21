Now, you can request Twitter to get your account verified, get Blue Tick on your profile

The famed "Blue Check" now has a different ladder for you to climb

Twitter has now rolled out an official way to get yourself verified and get a "Blue Tick" on your profile. Starting now, you can submit an application to request verification in-app from your account settings.

You will need to tell Twitter the eligible category that matches your profile, choose how you want your information to be verified and then finally, submit the request.

There are now six categories under which profiles can fall for verification. These include Government officials and institutions, Companies, brands and organisations, news journalism and organisations, Entertainment, Sports and gaming, Activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

Your account should also be complete meaning your profile should be filled out with a profile image and you should have a verified email or phone number. Twitter also requires your account to be active for a minimum of six months before you can apply.

You will then get a follow up mail from Twitter but this process can take a few weeks depending on how many verification requests are currently in queue.

Twitter says it will also expand the categories for verification later this year by adding more options for scientists, academics and religious leaders. The company has also been conducting research on automated accounts and plans on introducing a way to denote this to the public in the coming days. There are also more changes in the pipeline like an about page for profiles but Twitter says that they will share more information on this "soon".