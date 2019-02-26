Now you can file a complaint to DoT on receiving abusive text via WhatsApp

In its latest step to stop the spreading of abusive messages and threats, WhatsApp has joined hands with the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Users can now report fake news or hate messages received on WhatsApp to the DoT. To do so, users need to take a screenshot of the messages along with the mobile number and send it to ccaddn-dot@nic.in.

“If anyone is receiving abusive/offensive/death threats/ vulgar WhatsApp messages, please send screenshots of the message along with the mobile numbers at ccaddn-dot@nic.in", Ashish Joshi, DoT Controller Communications said on Twitter.

He further assured that strict action would be taken against the offenders and the complaint would be taken to the telecom operator as well along with police heads. “We will take it up with the telecom operators and police heads for necessary action,” said Joshi.



This step has been taken after rising cases of assaults and deaths due to spreading of fake news. Journalists too have been a victim of hate messages where they received abusive texts on WhatsApp from unknown numbers.

Joshi also shared a list of License Service Area (LSA) for each state, who would investigate deficiencies of telecom operators and interaction on social media.

The DoT has asked telecom operators to take immediate action on such complaints as it violates the customer declaration according to the licencing conditions. The DoT has also advised telecom operators to have a dedicated helpline for registering complaints against fake news on WhatsApp.