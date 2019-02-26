App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now you can file a complaint to DoT on receiving abusive text via WhatsApp

Users can now report fake news or hate messages received on WhatsApp to the DoT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

In its latest step to stop the spreading of abusive messages and threats, WhatsApp has joined hands with the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Users can now report fake news or hate messages received on WhatsApp to the DoT. To do so, users need to take a screenshot of the messages along with the mobile number and send it to ccaddn-dot@nic.in.

“If anyone is receiving abusive/offensive/death threats/ vulgar WhatsApp messages, please send screenshots of the message along with the mobile numbers at ccaddn-dot@nic.in", Ashish Joshi, DoT Controller Communications said on Twitter.

He further assured that strict action would be taken against the offenders and the complaint would be taken to the telecom operator as well along with police heads. “We will take it up with the telecom operators and police heads for necessary action,” said Joshi.

This step has been taken after rising cases of assaults and deaths due to spreading of fake news. Journalists too have been a victim of hate messages where they received abusive texts on WhatsApp from unknown numbers. 

Joshi also shared a list of License Service Area (LSA) for each state, who would investigate deficiencies of telecom operators and interaction on social media.

Source: @acjoshi on Twitter

The DoT has asked telecom operators to take immediate action on such complaints as it violates the customer declaration according to the licencing conditions. The DoT has also advised telecom operators to have a dedicated helpline for registering complaints against fake news on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, one the most widely used apps in India, has over 200 million active users in India and is trying various measures to curb down the spread of fake news. Earlier, the company restricted the forwarding of a message to only five users at once. It also introduced the ‘Forwarded’ label to indicate users that the sender has forwarded the message. The company also appointed a grievance officer to handle complaints and concerns related to WhatsApp.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Department of Telecom #DoT #fake news #WhatsApp #WhatsApp new features #WhatsApp updates

