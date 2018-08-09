Now, WhatsApp users are being impersonated by attackers to spread fake messages

WhatsApp and fake news continue to stay in the news, with reports of users being warned of a new attack system that allows hackers to infiltrate the instant messaging app and gain access to users' private messages and group chats.

This scam allows the hackers to impersonate the user and spread fake messages. Identified by Check Point Research Cybersecurity Analysts, the attack system has made WhatsApp for mobiles and WhatsApp for the web vulnerable.

Check Point, as reported by Australian news portal News.com.au, has stated that the attack allows cyber criminals to adopt manipulative tactics such as using the ‘quote’ feature in group conversation to change the identity of the sender. Other tricks include altering texts on Whatsapp reply thereby putting additional words in the mouth. It was also observed that hackers send a private message to a group chat member, disguised by a public message thereby allowing everyone in the group to view the conversation when the targeted individual replies.

Check Point has claimed that it has notified WhatsApp about the issue and in their reply, WhatsApp has ‘acknowledged’ the flaws and are open to further discussion as they are a part of the “design framework”. Check Point further stated: “ We believe these vulnerabilities to be of the utmost importance and require attention.”

In their recent blog post, WhatsApp had acknowledged the issue and said, “WhatsApp cares deeply about your safety. We encourage you to think before sharing messages that were forwarded. As a reminder, you can report spam or block a contact in one tap and can always reach out to WhatsApp directly for help.”