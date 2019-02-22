App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Now register complaint with DoT against offensive WhatsApp messages

The move comes following many public figures, including journalists, complaining of receiving abusive and threatening messages.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

People can now file a complaint with the Department of Telecom (DoT) against offensive messages received on WhatsApp, an official said on February 22. The victim just needs to furnish a screenshot of the message along with the mobile number and e-mail it to ccaddn-dot@nic.in.

The move comes following many public figures, including journalists, complaining of receiving abusive and threatening messages.

The DoT, in an order on February 19, had said that licence conditions bar carriage of objectionable, obscene or unauthorised content in any form on the network.

The order directed all telecom service providers to take immediate action against their customers for sending such messages as it is also a violation of customer declaration in the customer application form.
