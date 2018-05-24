Now mute annoying people on Instagram without unfollowing them

Instagram on Tuesday announced the mute in feed feature which allows users to have a greater control over the posts they see on the photo-sharing app. The feature lets you hide posts in the feed from certain accounts, without unfollowing them.

When you mute an account, you will still be able to see posts on their profile page and get notified of comments or posts you’re tagged in. Moreover, Instagram does not notify accounts you mute.

How to mute an account:

—Tap on the three vertical dots appearing on any post.

—Tap on mute

—Choose whether to mute posts or mute posts and stories from an account.

There is one more way you can mute an account. Just press and hold on a story in your tray, or from a profile, and follow the second and the third step mentioned above.

In March, the Facebook-owned company had introduced a slew of changes to let the users control the post feed.

The features introduced included a “New Posts” button that lets you choose when you want to refresh, rather than it happening automatically and bumping you to the top of the feed.

The company also changed the algorithm to make newer posts more likely to appear first in the feed.