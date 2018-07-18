App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, government to use MicroDots technology to check vehicle thefts

The new technology aims to spray thousands of laser etched small dots with a vehicle identification number all over the vehicle

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a bid to put an end to vehicle thefts, the government will soon launch a new standard for automobile industry, which involves use of a technology. In this technique, thousands of small dots laser etched will be sprayed with a vehicle identification number on all over the vehicle’s body. This will also include their engines. This tech is termed as MicroDots and it is almost impossible to remove these dots.

The government discussed the technology with several industry experts before arriving at the final conclusion. The highest automobile technical standard making body CMVR-TSC is slated to finalise the rule and its guidelines in the coming one or two, as reported in the Times of India. In addition to this, the transport ministry has called for Delhi Police officials along with the experts for framing the standards.

It is reported that 2.14 lakh vehicles are stolen across India annually. The Capital, however, tops the list with 38,644 in 2016. This significant figure translates to over 100 vehicles on a daily basis. The state of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra follows the list with 34,480 and 22,435 number of vehicles, respectively. The Delhi Police report states that 41,000 vehicles were stolen in the last year of which around 30 vehicles a month were recovered.

The auto-lifters take out the engines along with the other valuable parts and thereafter, they destroy the vehicle. Thus, most of the vehicles stolen go untraced.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 07:05 pm

#Current Affairs #India #Technology #Trending News

