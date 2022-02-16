Nothing smartphone seemingly in the works, suggests CEO Carl Pei's cryptic tweets

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently put out a cryptic tweet hinting towards the launch of the first smartphone from the brand. The Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds were the first product from the company but were unveiled over a year ago, in December 2020.



Back on Android

— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Now, Nothing seems to be teaming up with Qualcomm to build its first smartphone. Pei uploaded a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle, hinting towards a Nothing smartphone in the works.



Android 12 is nice! @lockheimer — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022



There's so much talent in our community https://t.co/VNa1lZVcIp— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

And while Pei’s tweets have created a storm among the fans of the brand on Twitter, Android and Qualcomm also got in on the action.



We've got a lot to catch up on Carl — Android (@Android) February 15, 2022



Nothing partnered up with Qualcomm late last year to use its Snapdragon platform to power “future tech products.” Additionally, the company also raised $50 million that would be used towards research and development in preparation for the brand’s entry into new product categories as part of its ecosystem.

Previous reports have also suggested that Nothing could be preparing to launch its first smartphone in 2022. As of now, no other information about Nothing's first smartphone is available, but it will be interesting to see if the device will debut in the flagship or mid-range segment and whether it will compete with Pei's previous company OnePlus.

