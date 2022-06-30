Nothing Phone (1) will reportedly feature 120Hz OLED Dispaly, 50 MP Dual Rear Cameras

The Nothing Phone (1) is launching in India on July 12. However, leaks and teasers of the device have been making the rounds for quite a while now. The most recent one comes in the form of the phone’s display and camera.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a 6.55-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Additionally, the screen will be protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Additionally, Yadav also mentioned that the Nothing Phone (1) would feature a 50 MP dual-camera setup on the back. The leak also mentions that the 50 MP sensor will feature an f/1.8 aperture and will support 4K video recording at 60fps. The ultrawide unit will also have a 114-degree FoV, although there’s no other information about the sensor.

The leak also mentions that Nothing OS will bring a near-stock Android experience with no bloatware and tons of customisations. Additionally, the handset will also use Gorilla Glass protection on the back and run on Android 12.

Nothing’s first smartphone is also expected to come in a black colour option. Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will use the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, while the pricing and availability of the handset in India were also revealed through a leak.

The Nothing Phone (1) price in India will start from Rs 31,000 and go up to Rs 36,000 for the top-end version. The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations. Customers will have to wait at least two weeks after the launch of the Nothing Phone (1) before the first sale commences, although Indian consumers could experience the Phone (1) before global audiences.