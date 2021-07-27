Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds launching globally at 06:30 pm today: How to watch the livestream; What to expect

Nothing is set to launch its first product later today. The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be arriving across the globe today as well as in India. The company has revealed several details about its upcoming true wireless earbuds in the build-up to the official launch.



State of the art Noise Cancellation.

Nothing #ear1 Launch Event - 27 July at 14:00 BST. Set your reminder here: https://t.co/8eYpt6gUi7 pic.twitter.com/5569YGK577 — Nothing (@nothing) July 26, 2021

The Nothing Ear 1 launch event will take place globally later today (July 27) at 06:30 pm (IST). You can watch the livestream on the Unbox Therapy YouTube channel rather than through official Nothing channels.

Former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei, who now leads Nothing as its CEO, previously confirmed several details about the upcoming TWS earbuds. Pei confirmed that the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and 24 hours of battery life with ANC.

The company also confirmed the design of the upcoming earbuds, including their transparent finish. Additionally, the Ear 1 app has also been listed on the Google Play Store, which does reveal a Noise Cancellation mode, a Transparency mode, and an Off mode. The image displayed on the Play Store also reveals different ANC modes including “Light” and “Maximum”.

Additionally, the app also features an equaliser to fine-tune the audio. The Ear 1 TWS buds also come with Find my Devices support and in-ear detection. Carl Pei did reveal that the Nothing Ear 1 would compete with more premium TWS earbuds like the Apple AirPods Pro.

Additionally, the company also revealed that the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India. They will be available for purchase through Flipkart after the launch.