you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nothing Ear 1 TWS receives a temporary price cut in India on Flipkart

Customers who purchase the Nothing Ear 1 via Flipkart can also claim a 10 percent discount on transactions made via ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST
Nothing Ear 1, launched for Rs 5,999, received a price hike earlier this month owing to increasing cost of components and has been available for Rs 6,999.



Nothing ear 1 price in India drops down to Rs 6,299 till November 29. The TWS, launched for Rs 5,999, received a price hike earlier this month owing to increasing cost of components and has been available for Rs 6,999. The temporary price cut can be availed via Flipkart.

Customers who purchase the Nothing Ear 1 via Flipkart can also claim a 10 percent discount on transactions made via ICICI Bank Credit Cards. In addition to this, users can also claim a six-month Gaana Plus subscription free with the Nothing ear (1). 

Also check: Nothing Ear 1 Review

The unique transparent design of the buds remains a major selling point. Both the earbuds and the case feature a unique transparent design. The transparent plastic case allows people to see some internals of the case and the earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 feature a 0.34cc chamber with a single 11.6mm dynamic driver. The Ear 1 also features active noise cancellation, with two levels of intensity. It comes with a transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient noise.

The earbuds offer four hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. Additionally, the charging case offers up to 34 hours of playback in total. The Ear (1) earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant. The case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-certified charger or through a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing Ear 1 buds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nothing
first published: Nov 25, 2021 11:47 am

