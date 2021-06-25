Nothing Ear 1 confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart upon launch in India

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, earlier this year, announced his new venture called Nothing. The company was confirmed to debut its first product in June 2021. Pei later announced that the Nothing Ear 1 launch is delayed as a few things are yet to get finalised. Ahead of the Nothing Ear 1 launch date announcement, the company has confirmed some key details around its availability.

Nothing has partnered with Flipkart to deliver Ear 1 to its customers. The e-commerce giant will offer no-cost EMI options and free delivery to customers across India. “At Nothing, we aim to create easy to use consumer tech products with iconic designs that will bring differentiated value to our users in India and around the world,” Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, said.

“For the upcoming launch of Ear 1, we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us.” Sharma further added.

Nothing has also confirmed that the Ear 1 India launch will happen alongside the global launch. It is yet to confirm details about the product’s final design or specifications. Like the company's name, we have "nothing" to go on except an artistic rendition of the design and Pei's enthusiastic description which reads, "Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence, and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.”

The earbuds will be designed in collaboration with the popular Swedish audio house Teenage Engineering. The Swedes are known for their killer designs, so whatever the final product will look like, it will likely be a head-turner.