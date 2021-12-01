Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition launched in India with Active Noise Cancellation, 34 hours battery life

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition will sit alongside the standard White colour option and will be available for purchase starting December 13.

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition has been launched in India. The new colourway shares some of the key design elements with the original Ear (1), which was unveiled earlier this year in White. It has a semi-transparent case, with the bottom half now dawning a matte black finish. While the stem remains transparent, the upper portion of the earbuds also sports a smoky, matte black finish. The Nothing Ear (1) price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for both the black and white colour options.

The new Black Edition earbuds go on sale starting December 13 via Flipkart. On nothing.tech, people will also be able to purchase with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This payment option will be available in select countries, excluding India.

Other than the exterior, everything else remains the same. The transparent plastic case allows people to see some internals of the case and the earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 feature a 0.34cc chamber with a single 11.6mm dynamic driver. The Ear 1 also features active noise cancellation, with two levels of intensity. It comes with a transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient noise. The earbuds offer four hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. Additionally, the charging case offers up to 34 hours of playback in total. The Ear (1) earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant. The case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-certified charger or through a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing Ear 1 buds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs.

Nothing also announced that it is now carbon neutral. It worked with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem. The 1.78kg carbon footprint of Ear (1) will be revealed on a new packaging label.