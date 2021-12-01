MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition launched in India with Active Noise Cancellation, 34 hours battery life

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition price in India is set at Rs 6,999.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition will sit alongside the standard White colour option and will be available for purchase starting December 13.

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition will sit alongside the standard White colour option and will be available for purchase starting December 13.

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition has been launched in India. The new colourway shares some of the key design elements with the original Ear (1), which was unveiled earlier this year in White. It has a semi-transparent case, with the bottom half now dawning a matte black finish. While the stem remains transparent, the upper portion of the earbuds also sports a smoky, matte black finish. The Nothing Ear (1) price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for both the black and white colour options.

The new Black Edition earbuds go on sale starting December 13 via Flipkart. On nothing.tech,  people will also be able to purchase with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This payment option will be available in select countries, excluding India.

Also check: Nothing Ear 1 Review

Other than the exterior, everything else remains the same. The transparent plastic case allows people to see some internals of the case and the earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 feature a 0.34cc chamber with a single 11.6mm dynamic driver. The Ear 1 also features active noise cancellation, with two levels of intensity. It comes with a transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient noise. The earbuds offer four hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. Additionally, the charging case offers up to 34 hours of playback in total. The Ear (1) earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant. The case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-certified charger or through a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing Ear 1 buds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs.

Nothing also announced that it is now carbon neutral. It worked with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem. The 1.78kg carbon footprint of Ear (1) will be revealed on a new packaging label.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nothing
first published: Dec 1, 2021 05:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.