Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check features, price

The Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition continues to have a semi-transparent design with the bottom half now dawning a matte black finish.

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition sale in India kicks off today at 12 pm. The truly wireless earbuds got a special Black colour variant earlier this month and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Nothing Ear 1 price in India for both options - White and Black - is set at Rs 6,999.

The Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition continues to have a semi-transparent design with the bottom half now dawning a matte black finish. While the stem remains transparent, the upper portion of the earbuds also sports a smoky, matte black finish.

Also check: Nothing Ear 1 Review

Other than the exterior, everything else remains the same. The transparent plastic case allows people to see some internals of the case and the earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 feature a 0.34cc chamber with a single 11.6mm dynamic driver.

The Ear 1 also features active noise cancellation, with two levels of intensity. It comes with a transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient noise. The earbuds offer four hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. Additionally, the charging case offers up to 34 hours of playback in total.

The Ear (1) earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant. The case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-certified charger or through a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing Ear 1 buds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs.