Nothing Ear 1 app available on Google Play Store ahead of July 27 India launch

Nothing Ear 1 price in India and specs have already been confirmed ahead of the launch.

Nothing Ear 1 launch in India is confirmed for July 27. The Carl Pei-owned company will debut its first truly wireless earbuds (TWS) in India for Rs 5,999. Ahead of the launch, the company has also released the companion app of Ear 1.

The Nothing Ear 1 app is listed on the Google Play Store ahead of the launch. The app description reveals some of the key features that the Nothing Ear 1 app would offer. For starters, it will have three different modes of ANC - Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and off. The Noise Cancellation mode in itself will have two sub-modes called Light and Maximum.

The app will also let users customise the touch controls as per their preferences. It will have an in-app equaliser as well. Furthermore, users can also enable or disable the in-ear detection feature. The feature will automatically start playing or pause music whenever the user wears or removes the earbud.

Lastly, the app will also offer a “Find my Devices” feature, similar to Apple’s Find My. Users can use the feature to find their missing earbuds. It is likely to play a sound to help users find their Nothing Ear 1 earbuds.