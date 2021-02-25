English
Nothing announces Samsung India ex-VP Manu Sharma as company's Vice President and General Manager

Manu Sharma has spent over two decades working with Samsung Mobile and Hewlett-Packard (HP) in India.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST

Nothing, OnePlus ex co-founder Carl Pei’s latest venture, has announced the appointment of Manu Sharma, as its Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India. Manu will be driving the growth, business development & operations for Nothing in India.

Sharma was the ex-VP at Samsung India. He has spent over two decades working with Samsung Mobile and Hewlett-Packard (HP) in India.

“I am thrilled to welcome Manu as part of the growing Nothing team. He is an experienced business leader with a deep knowledge and understanding of the consumer technology industry in India. With his proven track record and experience, he will play a pivotal role for our growth in India. ” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing.

Sharma will be overseeing the regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations for the brand, as well as setting up the India office.  "I am very excited to be part of Nothing’s journey. Carl’s vision is inspiring and I am confident that Nothing will have a meaningful impact on the consumer technology market in India and around the world,” Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, said.

Nothing recently announced teenage engineering as a founding partner of the company. It is a Stockholm-based company, globally renowned for its unique craftsmanship and industrial design prowess. teenage engineering has been developing highly acclaimed audio products for over ten years now.  The company’s emblematic first product was the portable wonder synthesizer OP-1. Launched in 2010, the device is still used by world-famous musicians today.

Nothing also announced that it would be opening up for its community to invest as part of its Series A. Over 20,000 people have signed up for early access to date, with a registered interest close to $30 million in total. According to the company, this round of community funding will be carried out through a crowdfunding campaign starting on March 2.
TAGS: #Nothing #Samsung
first published: Feb 25, 2021 02:12 pm

