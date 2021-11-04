Notebook PC shipments grew 8% YoY in Q3 2021, Lenovo in pole position: Report

Despite the global chip shortage leading to major hardware supply constraints, the notebook PC market has still managed to grow in Q3 2021. The market grew by 8 percent year-on-year with Lenovo leading the race with a market share of 23 percent and a 5 percent year-on-year growth, according to Strategy Analytics.

Lenovo shipped 15.3 million units in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 14.5 million shipped during the same time last year. HP recorded the second highest (21 percent) market share with 14.3 million units shipped, but the company’s year-on-year growth declined by 5 percent.

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing added, “Chromebook shipment year-over-year growth was down to single digits after many quarters of strong sales. The education demand slowed down in the US as most schools reopened for in-person learning and other spending took priority over computer purchases. A few vendors already had orders cancelled or delayed until new budget becomes available for computing devices again.”

Dell managed the largest growth in Q3 2021 with 50 percent year-on-year growth and 12.2 million units shipped. Apart from coming in third position, Dell also gained 5.1 percentage points of market share over the last year's quarter to reach 18.2 percent. Apple’s macOS businesses also hit a record all-time high shipments in a single quarter with 6.5 million units shipped.

Apple recorded 10 percent year-on-year growth, maintaining 10 percent global market share. Lastly, Asus broke into the top five sports with improved shipments across commercial and consumer users with 5.1 million units shipped in Q3 2021 and 10 percent year-on-year growth.