Notch a problem: Google bans Android phones from having more than 2 notches

In the aftermath of their announcement of launching notch support into the forthcoming Android P, Google has now laid down the ground rules for phone manufacturers setting two notches as the limit.

Earlier this year, Google announced that the ninth major version of the Android operating system- Android P will have "display cutout support", also known as notch support which will enable full-screen apps to accommodate notches, albeit with an upper limit of two.

In a blog on their developer's side, Google spelt out certain conditions that phone manufacturers should keep in mind to utilise the benefits of the notch support.

"Devices may only have up to one cutout on each short edge of the device. This means that: a) You won't see multiple cutouts on a single edge or more than two cutouts on a device. b)You won't see a cutout on the left or right long edge of the device," the global tech giant said.

However, Google doesn’t have complete control over Android. Manufacturers who are not bound by Google's restrictions can still incorporate multi-notch devices, though it is highly unlikely as most phones are "device manufacturing partners" with Google and deploy Play Store and other Google services as a "built-in" feature in their phones.

Notches, which are a way to achieve an edge-to-edge experience, suddenly cropped up in the industry after Apple made it mainstream with the iPhone X. Many users have shared aggravation over the feature, but with Google's latest development all such worries shall be put to rest.