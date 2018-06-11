App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Norman - the 'psychopath' AI that sees death everywhere now

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) program called Norman which started behaving like a 'Psycho' after it was fed data from 'the darkest corners of Reddit’. Norman started seeing death and murders everywhere after it was exposed to data that displayed the dark reality of death.

A debate has been going on for years now whether artificial intelligence can go out of control or display undesired behaviour. Many of the tech entrepreneurs, be it Tesla Motors' CEO Elon Musk or Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have been openly involved in this argument.

And this study on AI named ‘Norman’ was conducted to determine the effect of data fed to the system and its resulting consequences. The subsequent outcomes were not only disturbing but also extremely scary.

What exactly is ‘Norman’?

‘Norman’ is just an artificial intelligence algorithm. It was created for the purpose of judging whether the data fed to a machine learning program is capable of bringing any major changes in its behaviour.

Norman's task is to simply caption images exposed to it through a conventional deep learning method of creating text-based representations for images.

The main purpose was actually to judge the dark side of AI, thus, Norman was exposed to a subreddit that showcases the ‘disturbing reality of death’.

Norman now only sees deaths and murders in the Rorschach inkblot tests, a test that is used to detect repressed thought disorders. Norman was made to take the Rorschach inkblot test, and its responses were compared to a standard neural network for captioning images.

To illustrate the difference - a picture was exposed to two AIs. The standard AI captioned the image as "A close up of a vase with flowers", however, the caption read by Norman was "A man is shot Dead".  Many such illustrations proved the undesired behaviour of artificial intelligence.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 06:25 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Business #Norman AI #Technology

