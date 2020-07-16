Nokia's new software will help telcos upgrade 5 million 4G radio stations to 5G

Nokia’s networking division launched a software on July 14 that enables mobile operators to upgrade their 4G radio stations to new 5G technology without a site visit or replacing equipment.

The Finnish company hopes the software will help it in its battle against Huawei and Ericsson for the next wave of 5G orders as the technology should allow carriers to save on costs.

“The ability to upgrade 4G/LTE radios via a software update will significantly smooth out the deployment of 5G/NR FDD, avoiding costly and disruptive site visits," Nokia said.

“This solution will save the telecommunications industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs,” it further added.

Nokia said the software upgrade was available immediately for about one million radio stations, growing to 3.1 million by the end of the year and to over 5 million in 2021.

“By upgrading existing radio elements via software, Nokia is helping to streamline the process of refarming 4G spectrum into 5G,” the company said.

Last week, Nokia became the first major telecoms equipment maker to commit to adding open interfaces in its products, a trend that will give the software a central role in future mobile networks.

India’s telecom giant Reliance Jio announced that it has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch in India that will help it capitalise on the new wave of 5G telecom orders in India and abroad.

The Made-in-India 5G technology can be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is available, said RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) on July 15. Jio can easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G because it is all-IP network architecture.

(With inputs from Reuters)