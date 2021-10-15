Nokia XR20 Rugged smartphone launching in India soon

HMD Global recently confirmed that it would be launching the Nokia XR20 in India soon. The XR20 is a rugged smartphone that is designed for use in harsh environments. Nokia has set up a dedicated microsite for the smartphone, which celebrates its collaboration with the latest James Bond film – No Time to Die.

The Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone is launching in India soon. In a comment of a since deleted tweet, Nokia said that pre-orders for the device would begin on October 20. There is an official microsite for the device, but it currently displays the text; “Unfortunately, the page you were looking for cannot be found.”

The specifications of the Nokia XR20 are readily available as the phone was unveiled globally back in July. The Nokia XR20 features a starting price of EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 43,600) in Europe. The phone was launched in Granite and Ultra Blue colour options.

Nokia XR20 Specs

The Nokia XR20 is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage onboard that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Nokia’s latest rugged smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and is designed to work with gloves.

For optics, the XR20 gets two rear cameras including a 48 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. Both rear cameras feature ZEISS optics, while the hole-punch notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone packs a 4,630 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. HMD Global claims that the device can survive a drop from 1.8 meters and can stay underwater for up to an hour. The phone is also MIL-STD810H certified and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.