Nokia X5 with display notch and dual rear cameras launched in China

Nokia has launched its new model Nokia X5 in China, which now comes with a notch-style display and a dual-rear camera setup. It is speculated that the new device will be rebranded as Nokia 5.1 Plus globally. This smartphone is second in the series of Nokia X which has a notch on top of the display. Nokia X6 which was the first smartphone that sported a notch similar to Apple iPhone X.

The latest entrant in Nokia's X series model will come in three variants- Night Black, Baltic Sea Blue and Glaciar White. The smartphone is available in two storage options – 3GB RAM+32GB storage priced at 999 yuan (approx Rs 10,200) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage priced at 1399 yuan (approx Rs 14,400). The internal space can be expanded through a microSD card support.

Nokia X5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and it can be upgraded to Android P. It has a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a notch on top with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display of the phone offers 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Helio P60 processor. It is backed by a 3,060mAh battery. In addition to the Face Unlock feature for unlocking the phone, Nokia X5 also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the connectivity front, it is equipped with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, GPS, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nokia X5 has a 13MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and manual mode. 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, and AI-based beauty and portrait modes are the features of the smartphone which can be used for your selfies.