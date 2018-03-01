Nokia unveils curved glass flagship phone Sirocco, revamps classic 8110

Technology giant Nokia on Sunday revealed its latest flagship smartphone — the Nokia 8 Sirocco — a day ahead of the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The company launched the new 8110 4G, an updated version of Nokia's classic 20-year-old phone, and also unveiled Nokia 7 plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1.

Catch live updates on Mobile World Congress

Sirocco specifications

Sirocco will come with a 5.5-inch 2K display. The smartphone is 7.5 mm thick and is IP67 rated waterproof till 1 metre for up to 30 minutes.

The phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with an expandable microSD card slot. It will feature dual cameras — 12 megapixel and 13 megapixel (rear) and a 5 megapixel front camera.



In the cold North we've been taught to craft things you can depend on - in real life. And in real life, the most important thing about your smartphone is that you can depend on it. Introducing the new #Nokia8Sirocco. Craftsmanship for real life. https://t.co/IkQLH27sx1 pic.twitter.com/a4LTn8tn2F

— Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) February 25, 2018

Nokia’s latest flagship phone will run on Android Oreo One and will have a 3,260 mAh battery.

Sirocco price and sale date: Nokia has set the price for this phone at Euros 749, which is roughly USD 925. While the release date for United States and rest of the world has not been announced, the phone is expected to hit European stores in April, we have learned.

8110 4G

The original 8110 was first launched in 1996 and was popular for having a "slider". The 8110 also appeared in the science-fiction movie ‘The Matrix’ in 1999.

Nokia has not revamped this phone again. This time, it is 4G-enabled.

You can answer calls on the new 8110 4G by simply sliding the case open and also cutting the call by snapping the slider shut.



Surf, chat and stream on 4G LTE with the new #Nokia8110 4G. Slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. An iconic design. Now made better. Hang up in style. For the originals. https://t.co/b2oqWiWw1l pic.twitter.com/BzjN3UCGkL — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) February 25, 2018

8110 4G specifications

The monochrome screen has been upgraded to a 2.4-inch colour screen. While it does not run on any of the Android Operating System (OS) versions, it has an app store with apps such as Facebook available for use. Users will be allowed to import Gmail and Outlook contacts will be able to check their emails.

The phone retains its curvy look and is available in bright yellow and the classic black colours.

The phone has features such as a FM radio, a 2 megapixel camera and Snake — the game.

Nokia claims that the battery can go on for 20 days between charges or eight hours of making calls.

Price and sale date: The phone is priced at around Euros 79 (roughly USD 100) and is expected to go on sale from May. The final pricing is yet to be announced for most markets including the United States.