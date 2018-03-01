App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Feb 26, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia unveils curved glass flagship phone Sirocco, revamps classic 8110

The tech giant has revealed its newest flagship model Sirocco and has revamped classic 1996 model 8110, a day ahead of the 2018 Mobile World Congress.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Nokia on Sunday revealed its latest flagship smartphone — the Nokia 8 Sirocco — a day ahead of the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The company launched the new 8110 4G, an updated version of Nokia's classic 20-year-old phone, and also unveiled Nokia 7 plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1.

Catch live updates on Mobile World Congress

Sirocco specifications

related news

Sirocco will come with a 5.5-inch 2K display. The smartphone is 7.5 mm thick and is IP67 rated waterproof till 1 metre for up to 30 minutes.

The phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with an expandable microSD card slot. It will feature dual cameras — 12 megapixel and 13 megapixel (rear) and a 5 megapixel front camera.

Nokia’s latest flagship phone will run on Android Oreo One and will have a 3,260 mAh battery.

Sirocco price and sale date: Nokia has set the price for this phone at Euros 749, which is roughly USD 925. While the release date for United States and rest of the world has not been announced, the phone is expected to hit European stores in April, we have learned.

8110 4G

The original 8110 was first launched in 1996 and was popular for having a "slider". The 8110 also appeared in the science-fiction movie ‘The Matrix’ in 1999.

Nokia has not revamped this phone again. This time, it is 4G-enabled.

You can answer calls on the new 8110 4G by simply sliding the case open and also cutting the call by snapping the slider shut.

8110 4G specifications

The monochrome screen has been upgraded to a 2.4-inch colour screen. While it does not run on any of the Android Operating System (OS) versions, it has an app store with apps such as Facebook available for use. Users will be allowed to import Gmail and Outlook contacts will be able to check their emails.

The phone retains its curvy look and is available in bright yellow and the classic black colours.

The phone has features such as a FM radio, a 2 megapixel camera and Snake — the game.

Nokia claims that the battery can go on for 20 days between charges or eight hours of making calls.

Price and sale date: The phone is priced at around Euros 79 (roughly USD 100) and is expected to go on sale from May. The final pricing is yet to be announced for most markets including the United States.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy S9 & S9 plus at the Mobile World Congress

tags #8110 4G #Mobile World Congress 2018 #Nokia #Nokia 8 Sirocco #Samsung galaxy s9 #Technology #trends

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC