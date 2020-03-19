Nokia to launch its first 5G smartphone today: How to watch the livestream

HMD Global is set to unveil a new range of Nokia phones at an online event today. The company is expected to unveil the first 5G Nokia smartphone, alongside “other future-proof Nokia phones”. While we cannot be certain, the smartphone maker is likely to launch the Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.2 5G at the event.

The event, slated to be held in London, was cancelled and converted into a digital-only format, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will begin at 04:00 pm GMT or 10:00 pm IST, and you can watch the livestream on YouTube.

The first device expected to arrive at the event is the company’s first 5G smartphone. Nokia’s 5G smartphone will likely replace the Nokia 7.2. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset, putting it in the premium mid-range smartphone space. Earlier reports suggest the new 5G Nokia smartphone will pack a 64-megapixel primary shooter at the helm and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nokia 5.3 is another device you can expect to see at the event. The Nokia 5.3 recently stopped by Geekbench, revealing the device will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 660 or 665 SoC. According to a report by Gadgets 360, the phone will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM options with up to 64GB of expandable storage and a 4,000 mAh battery.

HMD Global could also take the lid off an entry-level Nokia phone. The Nokia 1.3 is rumoured to offer 1GB of RAM and run on Android 10 (Go Edition). The phone may get an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter.