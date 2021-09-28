MARKET NEWS

Nokia teases new Android tablet on social media, launch on October 6

Nokia out a tweet with the image of the tablet and the classic Nokia 3310

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST
The name of the tablet is rumoured to be T20

Nokia Mobile posted an image teaser for the brand's upcoming Android tablet.

The image shows a tablet resting by the wall, along side the classic Nokia 3310. The name of the tablet is rumoured to be T20. The launch date has been set for October 6th.

Rumours about the new tablet began swirling in July when Nokiamob spotted a listing by UAE and UK retailers. Expected pricing for the tablets were also part of the listing, with the 4G version of the tablet priced at GBP 202 (Approx. Rs 17,000) and the WiFi variant priced at GBP 185 (Approx. Rs 15,000).

The image shows off the blue colour it is expected to ship in and the side profile, which suggests a flatter, rounded design. The T20 rests with the Nokia 3310, which might suggest that it would take some design cues from the classic phone.

As for specifications, not much is known apart from the fact that the tablet will 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. What's interesting is that two more tablet model numbers were found listed on a Russian certification site in June - TA-1392 and TA-1397. It could be that these were numbers for the variants of the T20.

Besides the tablet, a Nokia smartphone is also expected to be launched at the event. The phone called G50 will supposedly run on Snapdragon's 480 SoC and will be a budget 5G phone.

Tags: #HMD Global #Nokia #Nokia tablet
first published: Sep 28, 2021 06:31 pm

