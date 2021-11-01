Nokia T20 India price announced; budget tablet takes on Realme Pad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Nokia has launched its budget tablet T20 in India, HMD Global’s first such offering in the country. The tablet comes with a large 10.4-inch display and packs a massive battery under the hood.

The Nokia T20 price starts at Rs 15,490 and competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Realme Pad.

Nokia T20 price in India

The Nokia T20 India price is set at Rs 15,490 for the base model. Users get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The budget tablet also comes with 4GB + 64GB storage, priced at Rs 16,490. The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 18,490. It comes in Nordic Blue colour and will go on sale via Flipkart from November 2.

Nokia T20 specifications and features

The Nokia T20 features a 10.4-inch LCD with a 2K resolution and 400 nits of peak brightness. It has a Unisoc T610 SoC, which is based on a 12nm process. The tablet comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The tablet comes with a single 8MP rear camera with LED flash. For video calls, there is a 5MP front camera on the top bezel. The Nokia tablet also packs an 8,200 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.

The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box and will get up to three years of software support.