Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia smartphone with waterfall display and Penta-lens camera setup in works

The rear panel has a circular camera module like the Nokia 1020 and the OnePlus 7T.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia is reportedly working on a smartphone with a waterfall display and five rear cameras. The waterfall display would help in achieving a better screen-to-body ratio. With five rear cameras, it is hinted to be the rumoured Nokia 9.1.

We’ve seen the Vivo NEX 3 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro feature a waterfall display. The new display tech has curved edges that result in achieving nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. The renders of the Nokia smartphone have leaked on Chinese websites and have been reported by 91Mobiles. The render images show a Penta-lens camera setup on the back panel, hinting it to be a Nokia 9 PureView successor.

The report suggests that Nokia 9.1 could have no side bezels as the display would taper along the edges. The top and chin bezel would be very narrow for housing the sensors. The rear panel has a circular camera module like the Nokia 1020 and the OnePlus 7T. The camera module houses five sensors with Zeiss branding at the top. There is also a supposed 3D Time-of-Flight sensor on the side with the LED flash and an ambient sensor.

At the bottom edge, there is the USB Type-C port, a single speaker grille. It is speculated that these renders could well be a concept as rumours of the Nokia 9.1 since HMD Global has not experimented a lot with the design of its recent Nokia smartphones.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Nokia #smartphones #Technology

