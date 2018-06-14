App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia signs on Wipro for digital transformation of supply chain

With new 5G and Internet of Things businesses, Nokia aims to transform its supply chain and sales order management processes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Wipro Limited said on Thursday it had achieved the go-live for the design and digitalisation of network equipment, software and services provider, Nokia's sales order operations as part of a multi-year business process services deal.

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Nokia has operations spread across more than 100 countries.

With new 5G and Internet of Things businesses, Nokia aims to transform its supply chain and sales order management processes.

Wipro will help design, digitalise and run Nokia's sales order management operations from multiple centers, globally. Wipro will be applying robotics process automation (RPA) to enable what it called a "hyper-automated supply chain".

"The partnership with Nokia is a reflection of our strategic efforts to drive the digitization and transformation of global business operations in supply chain and order management. Using an Al-led digital platform ensures safe and easy ways of exchanging information where all players across the supply chain stand to benefit," said Nagendra Bandaru, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Process Services, Wipro Limited.

Wipro will be leveraging cognitive algorithms and bots to automate the sales order management processes, reduce cycle time, handle the sales volume fluctuations and monitor operations in real time, thereby increasing accuracy and compliance in all transactions.

"Nokia had been looking for a partner to support the digital transformation of its supply chain while maintaining business continuity and operational excellence. Wipro was selected after a thorough assessment of their capabilities to deliver innovative solutions and run complex operations. Nokia has had a long association with Wipro, and we selected them for their understanding of the industry and in-depth experience of executing large-scale digital transformation projects," said Christian Forster, Vice President Delivery Operations at Nokia.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 07:27 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Digital #Nokia #Technology #Wipro

