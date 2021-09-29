MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nokia PureBook S14 with 11th Gen Intel CPU, Windows 11 launch in India alongside new TV range

The Nokia PureBook S14 features a starting price of Rs 56,990 in India and will go on sale on Flipkart on October 3.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST

Nokia recently dropped a new laptop and smart TVs in India. The Nokia PureBook S14 and new TV models with QLED and 4K Ultra HD LED panels. The new Nokia PureBook S14 will feature the latest 11th Gen Intel CPU paired with Iris Xe graphics.

The Nokia PureBook S14 features a starting price of Rs 56,990 in India and will go on sale on Flipkart on October 3. The Nokia Smart QLED TV 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes will be available for Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999. The Nokia UHD 4K LED Android TVs will be available in 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

 Nokia PureBook S14 Specs 

The Nokia PureBook S14 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The notebook sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with slim bezels. The PureBook S14 runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and weighs 1.4kg. The laptop’s speakers also support Dolby Atmos audio.

Nokia Smart TVs

Close

Related stories

The Nokia Smart QLED TV comes in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes. The TVs use Quantum Dot technology with an active quantum dot filter for better clarity. The panel also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 picture standards. The twin 60W JBL speakers are tuned by Harman AdioEFX with Dolby Atmos audio. The TV runs on Android 11 TV.

NOkia_TV

The Nokia UHD 4K LED Android TV is available in the same panel sizes, although there a 43-inch model and a Full HD 43-inch size as well. All four models feature Dolby Vision and HDR10+ along with the Gamma Engine 2.2. They offer the same speaker system and run on Android 11 TV. All Nokia Smart TVs, including the QLED models, are powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Intel #laptops #Nokia #TVS
first published: Sep 29, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.