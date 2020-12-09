Nokia PureBook laptop launching in India soon, official page goes live on Flipkart

Last month, we reported that Nokia laptops had received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and could be hitting Indian markets soon. Now, we have an official confirmation from Nokia.

Flipkart, which owns the rights for non-phone products by Nokia in India, has set up a product page for the upcoming Nokia laptop. While the page does not confirm any details about the upcoming laptop, it does say that the laptop will be arriving soon and will be called the ‘Nokia Purebook’.

Additionally, the page also suggests that the laptop will be ‘ultralight’, ‘powerful’, and ‘immersive’. One could only surmise that the upcoming Nokia laptop will be thin and light, feature possibly 10th Gen Intel hardware, and a screen with relatively slim bezels.

According to previous reports, a total of nine different models of Nokia laptops with the model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S passed the BIS certification website.

These laptops will be made in China by Tongfang limited. Nokia has not made any official confirmation or announcement on the launch of its laptops in India.

Nokia currently sells smartphones, TVs, audio gear, streaming devices, and home Wi-Fis in India. With the launch of the Nokia Purebook, the company will move into India’s highly competitive laptop market. We also expect the Purebook to fall in India’s affordable laptop segment, rather than its premium market.