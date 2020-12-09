PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nokia PureBook laptop launching in India soon, official page goes live on Flipkart

A previous BIS certification suggests that we could see as many as nine PureBook models.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 05:31 PM IST

Last month, we reported that Nokia laptops had received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and could be hitting Indian markets soon. Now, we have an official confirmation from Nokia.

Flipkart, which owns the rights for non-phone products by Nokia in India, has set up a product page for the upcoming Nokia laptop. While the page does not confirm any details about the upcoming laptop, it does say that the laptop will be arriving soon and will be called the ‘Nokia Purebook’.

Additionally, the page also suggests that the laptop will be ‘ultralight’, ‘powerful’, and ‘immersive’. One could only surmise that the upcoming Nokia laptop will be thin and light, feature possibly 10th Gen Intel hardware, and a screen with relatively slim bezels.

According to previous reports, a total of nine different models of Nokia laptops with the model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S passed the BIS certification website.

These laptops will be made in China by Tongfang limited. Nokia has not made any official confirmation or announcement on the launch of its laptops in India.

Close

Related stories

Nokia currently sells smartphones, TVs, audio gear, streaming devices, and home Wi-Fis in India. With the launch of the Nokia Purebook, the company will move into India’s highly competitive laptop market. We also expect the Purebook to fall in India’s affordable laptop segment, rather than its premium market.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #laptops #Nokia #smartphones
first published: Dec 9, 2020 04:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.