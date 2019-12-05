Nokia may launch the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 2.3 tonight: Where to watch live-stream, expected specs and features

HMD Global is all set to launch a new Nokia smartphone today. The company hasn’t revealed the name or specifications of the smartphone it would be unveiling today. However, there have been speculations that HMD Global might take covers off the Nokia 8.2 at its Cairo launch event. Alongside the Nokia 8.2, HMD Global might also unveil the Nokia 2.3.

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 7 pm local time (10.30 pm IST). HMD Global would be hosting a live-stream for its online audience, which has been linked below.

As mentioned earlier, HMD Global might launch the Nokia 8.2 later today. The company unveiled the Nokia 8.1 last year on the same date, hence leading to speculations of the Nokia 8.2 launch.

These speculations seem far more valid after the Nokia 8.1’s recent price cut in India. HMD Global was rumoured to launch the Nokia 8.2 at the MWC 2020. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 64MP primary sensor in its quad-camera setup. The camera module will be circular in shape like the OnePlus 7T (Review). Night Mode will also get an improvement and is said to be better than the Nokia 7.2.

Some reports also claim that the Nokia 8.2 would feature a 32MP pop-up motor for selfies.

Other than the Nokia 8.2, the Nokia 2.3 or Nokia 5.2 might get launched. Nokia 5.2 recently received an FCC certification.