MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nokia lists G20 on Amazon, Pre-bookings start on July 7

Nokia teased the G20 on its Indian website a few days ago and has now officially confirmed the price of the phone.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
The Nokia G20 has been priced at Rs 12,999

The Nokia G20 has been priced at Rs 12,999

Nokia Mobile has listed the Nokia G20 on Amazon storefront. The pre-bookings will start on July 7 and the price for the device has been set at Rs 12,999. Nokia teased the G20 on its Indian website a few days ago and has now officially confirmed the price of the phone.

Part of the 'G' series from Nokia, the G20 features a quad camera module on the back with a 48 megapixel primary sensor and supports spatial audio when shooting videos. The phone runs on MediaTek's G35 Helios SoC and is powered by a 5050 mAh battery. The phone ships with Android 11 out of the box and will get three years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades.

The phone will be available in two memory configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage and 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

On the front of the phone is a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with an 8 megapixel front facing camera. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and the phone will be available in two colours at launch - Glacier and Night.

In April, Nokia Mobile announced six phones that were due for arrival in India, G20 is almost here from that list and the rest of the phones are Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Nokia G20
first published: Jul 5, 2021 12:47 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.