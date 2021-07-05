Nokia lists G20 on Amazon, Pre-bookings start on July 7

The Nokia G20 has been priced at Rs 12,999

Nokia Mobile has listed the Nokia G20 on Amazon storefront. The pre-bookings will start on July 7 and the price for the device has been set at Rs 12,999. Nokia teased the G20 on its Indian website a few days ago and has now officially confirmed the price of the phone.

Part of the 'G' series from Nokia, the G20 features a quad camera module on the back with a 48 megapixel primary sensor and supports spatial audio when shooting videos. The phone runs on MediaTek's G35 Helios SoC and is powered by a 5050 mAh battery. The phone ships with Android 11 out of the box and will get three years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades.

The phone will be available in two memory configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage and 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

On the front of the phone is a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with an 8 megapixel front facing camera. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and the phone will be available in two colours at launch - Glacier and Night.

In April, Nokia Mobile announced six phones that were due for arrival in India, G20 is almost here from that list and the rest of the phones are Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10.