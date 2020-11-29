Nokia laptops receive BIS certification in India; launch imminent

HMD Global could soon launch a new series of laptops under its marquee brand Nokia in India. As many as nine laptop models have appeared at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting an imminent launch of Nokia laptops in India.

Nokia is primarily known for its range of feature phones and smartphones in India. However, the company has previously manufactured laptops and personal computers. It looks like HMD Global is reviving the laptop business with the launch of new products in India.

A total of nine different models of Nokia laptops with the model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S have passed the BIS certification website. According to Nokiamob, the laptop series could soon launch in India.

As per the model numbers, the first two characters (NK) probably mean Nokia, the next characters (i5 or i3) probably describe the processor, and the number ’10’ probably means Microsoft Windows 10 as the OS. This means that HMD Global could launch five laptop models with an i5 processor, and four models with an i3 chip.

These laptops will be made in China by Tongfang limited. Nokia has not made any official confirmation or announcement on the launch of its laptops in India.

If Nokia laptops do launch in India, they are likely to be available via Flipkart, who is the official brand licensee for Nokia television and streaming devices in the country.