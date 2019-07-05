App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 06:22 AM IST

Nokia introduces J (BH-806) Bluetooth Stereo headset

Pairing one‘s stylish smartphone with as stylish, if not more accessories, has become the norm.


Smartphones deserve smart accessories. In keeping with this Nokia has introduced a stylish Bluetooth Stereo headset – Nokia J (BH-806) -  that according to the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer will be compatible with any of its Bluetooth enabled handsets. The headset features DSP noise reduction, adaptive volume adjustment and automatic call handling.


Stylish looks


 



Additionally, Nokia states that the Bluetooth Stereo headset comes with approximately 5 hours worth of talk time and as much as 3 months worth of standby time. The Nokia J, claims Nokia owing to its slender and shiny appearance would appeal to the masses who’re constantly on the go. It comes with a minimum operating range of 10 meters and sports a multifunction key with touch sensitive area, adds Nokia.

Here's a look at the other specifics of the Nokia J:


  • 1 hour Charging time (2.5 hours of talk time with 15 mins of charging )

  • Bluetooth v2.1 with EDR

  • Dimensions : 47.4 mm x 12.5 mm x 6.4 mm

  • Weight : 8gm

  • Operating range (maximum) : 10 m

  • Operating temperature: -15°C to +55°C

  • supply: Rechargeable 115 mAh Li-Ion Polymer battery


India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Sep 13, 2011 12:40 pm

tags #adaptive volume adjustment #automatic call handling #DSP noise reduction #Nokia #Nokia Bluetooth Stereo headset #Nokia J #Nokia J (BH-806) #Technology

