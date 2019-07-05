Nokia introduces J (BH-806) Bluetooth Stereo headset

Smartphones deserve smart accessories. In keeping with this Nokia has introduced a stylish Bluetooth Stereo headset – Nokia J (BH-806) - that according to the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer will be compatible with any of its Bluetooth enabled handsets. The headset features DSP noise reduction, adaptive volume adjustment and automatic call handling.

Stylish looks



Additionally, Nokia states that the Bluetooth Stereo headset comes with approximately 5 hours worth of talk time and as much as 3 months worth of standby time. The Nokia J, claims Nokia owing to its slender and shiny appearance would appeal to the masses who’re constantly on the go. It comes with a minimum operating range of 10 meters and sports a multifunction key with touch sensitive area, adds Nokia.



Here's a look at the other specifics of the Nokia J: