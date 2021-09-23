Nokia G50 5G with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, Stock Android 11 launched

Nokia has officially revealed a new 5G phone in its budget G series. The Nokia G50 5G arrives with an entry-level 5G chipset, stock Android 11, a large LCD panel and battery, and a triple-camera setup.

Nokia G50 5G Price

The Nokia G50 5G is priced at GBP 199.99 (Roughly Rs 20,100) for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The handset is available in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colours. It is already available for purchase in the UK. It will arrive in more regions across Europe next month, although an Indian launch has not been revealed yet.

Nokia G50 5G Specifications

The Nokia G50 5G is powered by an 8nm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that arrives with storage expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The device runs on stock Android 11 out-of-the-box. It also sports a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness.

In optics, the Nokia G50 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor. It also features a 5 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP shooter.

The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the Nokia G50 5G include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Nokia’s latest budget 5G phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia is also offering two years of OS updates and three years of security updates with the G50 5G.