Nokia G11 Plus budget smartphone launched in India with 90Hz Display, Stock Android 12, 5,000 mAh Battery

Nokia recently launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia G11 Plus is an affordable 4G handset with a high-refresh-rate display, large battery, Unisoc chipset, stock Android, and a dual-camera setup.

Nokia G11 Plus Price in India

The Nokia G11 Plus price in India is set at Rs 12,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone is offered in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey colour options. The Nokia G11 Plus will go on sale in India through the company’s official website as well as online and offline retailers.

Nokia G11 Plus Specifications

The Nokia G11 Plus is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The Nokia G11 Plus packs a 5,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging, although there’s no mention of fast charging.

The Nokia G11 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone boasts a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the G11 Plus opts for an 8 MP front camera that is housed in the waterdrop notch.

Nokia’s new budget smartphone runs stock Android 12 out of the box with the company’s promising two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. Nokia also says that the G11 Plus is IP52 rated for splash resistance. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and, more.