App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Apr 12, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri aims to enable 5G in India by 2020

The Delhi-born Suri is excited about the potential of 5G. After the US launch, Suri, said the technology will penetrate markets like China and finally reach India by 2020.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The next big opportunity for Nokia globally and in India is 5G, the wireless technology that will not just connect phones but also hook up any device from vehicles to household items that has an internet connection at superfast speeds, said president and CEO Rajeev Suri.

The Delhi-born Suri is excited about the potential of 5G. After the US launch, Suri, said the technology will penetrate markets like China and finally reach India by 2020.

Read More

tags #5G #Nokia #Rajeev Suri #Technology #World News

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.