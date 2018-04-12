Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri aims to enable 5G in India by 2020

The next big opportunity for Nokia globally and in India is 5G, the wireless technology that will not just connect phones but also hook up any device from vehicles to household items that has an internet connection at superfast speeds, said president and CEO Rajeev Suri.

The Delhi-born Suri is excited about the potential of 5G. After the US launch, Suri, said the technology will penetrate markets like China and finally reach India by 2020.