Nokia 9 PureView video leaked, features five rear cameras, SD 845 CPU, 2K display and wireless charging

HMD Global’s upcoming Nokia 9 PureView has been one of the most talked about and speculated smartphone in the recent past, as it has been rumoured to be the first smartphone ever to sport seven cameras – five at the rear and two at the front for snapping selfies.

The device will reportedly be launched in January, ahead of the smartphone exhibition event Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will be hosted in Barcelona. However, ahead of its launch, tech publication MySmartPrice released a video showcasing all the salient features of the upcoming device.

The one-minute video reveals the upcoming flagship smartphone will come with a glass back on a metal frame design. Thanks to the glass design, the smartphone will come with Qi wireless charging technology.

The smartphone seems to be flaunting thin bezels at the top and bottom of the phone similar to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, its previous flagship. Interestingly, Nokia hasn’t incorporated the notch-design which is fairly common in flagship smartphones launched these days.

The smartphone can be seen sporting a 5.99 inch edge-to-edge QHD PureDisplay screen with 2K resolution and HDR 10 capability. It will also feature in-display fingerprint sensor technology which will make it the first device from Nokia to sport this technology.

As per the video, Nokia 9 PureView does indeed come with a penta-rear camera configuration, a feature which has been touted as its USP. The device sports lenses provided by Zeiss and are housed in a circular arrangement.

According to the video, the five sensors at the back can capture 10 times more light in its images with better low-light capabilities, as compared to a regular smartphone. Needless to say the camera comes with HDR technology for crisp and more detailed photography.

The device comes with Re-Focus feature, which enables users to adjust focus on an image after it has been clicked. Additionally, Nokia has also integrated an image recognition app named Google Lens, directly into the camera app.

The Nokia 9 PureView will come powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, it is unclear at the moment if the smartphone will get more RAM/storage options.

The device will run on the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with Nokia pledging software updates for a period of two years.