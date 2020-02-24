Nokia 9 PureView gets a Rs 15,000 price cut in India, now avilable for Rs 34,999

Last year, HMD Global launched the Nokia 9 PureView as its flagship offering. The device arrived with six cameras with five of them sitting on the back. However, its price tag, coupled with an older chipset (Snapdragon 845), made it a difficult proposition in 2019.

Now, Nokia has slashed the price of the PureView in Indian markets to make it an appealing prospect. The Nokia 9 PureView is now available on the company’s official website for Rs 34,999, which is a Rs 15,000 price reduction from its Rs 49,999 launch price. This is the first price cut the phone has received since its launch in the country last July.

At Rs 34,999, the Nokia 9 PureView offers a Penta camera setup on the back. The cameras on the back include three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. The Penta-lens setup in partnership with ZEISS Optics can capture up to 10 times the amount of light as a single sensor. Additionally, the phone can capture HDR shots with five cameras simultaneously with up to 12.4 stops of dynamic range.

The Nokia 9 PureView can capture 60-megapixel images in burst mode and process up to 240 megapixels of data. It can also take RAW images in DNG format which can be edited directly in Adobe Lightroom on the phone itself. On the front, Nokia has opted for a 20-megapixel shooter.

The phone sports a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440*2960 pixels) POLED display. The Nokia 9 rocks a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also packs a 3,320mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and 10W wireless charging support. The Nokia 9 PureView runs on Android 10, offering all the benefits of stock Android.

In terms of design, the phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front with an aluminium frame. You can also get a Bluetooth 5.0 support and IP67 rating but no headphone jack. You can buy the Nokia 9 PureView for Rs 34,999 on Flipkart or Nokia’s official website.