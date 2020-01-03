Nokia 9.2 PureView launch delayed to late 2020; could feature Snapdragon 865 processor

It’s been nearly a year since HMD Global launched the successor of Nokia 9 PureView. The smartphone was initially expected to launch in Q4 2020, but a new report states that Nokia 9.2 PureView launch has been delayed until late 2020.



The announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865.#Nokia9 #NokiaMobile #HMD #Nokia2020 pic.twitter.com/DbAFdMFi6v

— Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) December 30, 2019

Nokia Anew claims that Nokia 9.2’s launch has been postponed due to the replacement of the processor. The smartphone was previously rumoured to launch with Snapdragon 855, but HMD Global has reportedly decided to go with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Nokia 9 PureView launched in February 2019 during the MWC 2019. However, the smartphone launched with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was the flagship processor for 2018.

An inclusion of Snapdragon 865 chip means that Nokia 9.2 will support 5G-connectivity. The processor needs to be bundled with Snapdragon X55 5G modem for supporting 5G. It is also possible that Nokia may opt for the Snapdragon 765 processor that comes with an in-built 5G modem.

At the Qualcomm Summit 2019, Nokia confirmed that it would launch a new smartphone with the Snapdragon 765 processor at MWC 2020 in February.

Other specifications of the Nokia 9.2 PureView are currently unknown. The Nokia 9 PureView came with a 12MP Penta-lens setup, two of which shoot in colour, whereas the other three capture images in monochrome.

The Nokia 9 PureView launched in India for Rs 49,999 in July 2018.