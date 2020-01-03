App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 9.2 PureView launch delayed to late 2020; could feature Snapdragon 865 processor

An inclusion of Snapdragon 865 chip means that Nokia 9.2 will support 5G-connectivity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It’s been nearly a year since HMD Global launched the successor of Nokia 9 PureView. The smartphone was initially expected to launch in Q4 2020, but a new report states that Nokia 9.2 PureView launch has been delayed until late 2020.

Nokia Anew claims that Nokia 9.2’s launch has been postponed due to the replacement of the processor. The smartphone was previously rumoured to launch with Snapdragon 855, but HMD Global has reportedly decided to go with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. 

Nokia 9 PureView launched in February 2019 during the MWC 2019. However, the smartphone launched with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, which was the flagship processor for 2018.

Close

An inclusion of Snapdragon 865 chip means that Nokia 9.2 will support 5G-connectivity. The processor needs to be bundled with Snapdragon X55 5G modem for supporting 5G. It is also possible that Nokia may opt for the Snapdragon 765 processor that comes with an in-built 5G modem.

related news

At the Qualcomm Summit 2019, Nokia confirmed that it would launch a new smartphone with the Snapdragon 765 processor at MWC 2020 in February.

Other specifications of the Nokia 9.2 PureView are currently unknown. The Nokia 9 PureView came with a 12MP Penta-lens setup, two of which shoot in colour, whereas the other three capture images in monochrome.

The Nokia 9 PureView launched in India for Rs 49,999 in July 2018. 

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 05:00 pm

