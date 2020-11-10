Nokia 8 V 5G UW launched with 64 MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 765G, mmWave support: Check price, specs, availability

Nokia first dropped its first 5G phone back in March. Now, the company has unveiled the Nokia 8 V 5G UW, a special version of the device for Verizon. The big change on the new Nokia 8 V 5G is that it supports Verizon’s mmWave 5G as well as the more widely available sub-6GHz standard.

Most of the specs on the new Verizon edition Nokia 5G phone are the same as the original Nokia 8.3 5G. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 765G paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, there is no 8GB/128GB configuration like in other markets.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW sports a 6.81-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole camera cut out that houses a 24 MP selfie shooter with ZEISS optics. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging support.

For optics, the Nokia 8 V 5G gets a ZEISS quad-camera setup. The phone opts for a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide camera module, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. Due to the nature of the LCD panel, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is priced at USD 699 (Roughly Rs 52,000). The phone will go on sale on November 12 through Best Buy and Verizon. Nokia’s latest 5G phone arrives in a single Meteor Grey colour option.