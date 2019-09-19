Nokia 7.2 with triple camera setup and Snapdragon 660 SoC launches in India, starting from Rs 18,599

As part of the Android One partnership, Nokia 7.2 is Android Q ready.
The Nokia 7.2 stole the show at IFA 2019. Despite not being the best handset unveiled at the event, it offered one of the best value propositions. HMD Global just announced the Nokia 7.2 in Indian markets. The new handset brings several improvements over its predecessor with the addition of a better chipset, camera, display, and design.
As expected, the Nokia 7.2 debuts in India’s under 20,000 INR smartphone market. HMD Global is offering two versions of the smartphone priced at – Rs 18,599 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 19,599 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The device will be available on Flipkart and the official Nokia India website (Nokia.com/phones).
Consumers can avail a 10-percent cashback when opting for EMI payment option through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. Jio subscribers will also get benefits worth Rs 7,200 on Rs 299 and 198 plans. Transactions in retail stores made using Pinelabs terminals will also receive a 10-percent cashback.
Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Region Head, Asia Pacific & India, HMD Global said, “India has always been a special market for us because of the love we have received from our fans over the years.” He also promised two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.
The Nokia 7.2 gets a big upgrade from its predecessor in the camera department with a triple-camera array. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics combine to deliver stellar camera performance in all lighting scenarios. On the front, the 7.2 gets an AI-powered 20MP camera with ZEISS optics.The Nokia 7.2 also gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back as well as a 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with HDR support and 500 nits of brightness. The device also runs on the Snapdragon 660 mobile platform and packs a 3,500mAh battery. Lastly, the device runs on stock Android Pie as part of the Android One program.