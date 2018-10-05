App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 7.1 with 5.84” PureDisplay, Snapdragon 636 SoC, Zeiss optics launched: Specs, price, availability

Apart from the smartphone, Nokia also took the wrap off its newest audio apparels – Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HMD Global officially unveiled Nokia 7.1 at an event held in London on October 4. The mid-range smartphone device succeeds last year’s Nokia 7 and sports a notched 19:9 PureDisplay screen. The smartphone will be available at a starting price of EUR 299 (approx Rs 25,500).

The device sports a premium glass finish at the front and back will be available globally in Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel colours. While global sale will begin in October, the company will soon announce India pricing and availability.

Apart from the smartphone, Nokia also took the wrap off its newest audio apparels — Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds is a featherweight earbud at a mere 3.5 gram per bud but boasts of 3.5 hours of music playback or four hours of talk time. Meanwhile, Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones is a wired neckband which boasts of 10 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The phone sports 5.84 inch PureDisplay Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a notch at the top and display resolution of 1080*2280p. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with pixel density of 432ppi. The device measures 149.7mm x 71.18mm x 7.99mm and weighs 160 grams. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass level 3 protection against scratches and such.

Nokia 7.1 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset with a clock rate of 1.8 GHz. It is available in 3/4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage options. The device boasts of an Adreno 509 graphics processor and supports storage expansion of upto 400GB via microSD. On the software front, the mid-range smartphone runs on Android 8.1 out-of-the-box with Android 9.0 Pie expected to be rolled out soon.

On the camera front, Nokia 7.1 sports dual rear cameras with primary 12MP camera and a depth sensor 5MP secondary camera with aperture of f/1.8 and f/2.4 respectively. The Zeiss camera sensors come with features such as dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Dual Pixel PDAF among others and are capable of capturing 2160p videos at 30fps. On the front, there is an 8MP camera with aperture of f/2.0.

The smartphone comes powered by a 3,060 mAh battery with connectivity features such as Cat 6 LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, NFC, Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for its security.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #gadgets #mobile #Nokia #smartphone #Technology

