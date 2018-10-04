App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 7.1 may be launched at HMD Global event in London: What to expect and where to watch

The London event today could witness the launch of the mid-ranger, which is expected to come with a large 6.18 inch TFT display and a camera bump

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image Source: TENAA
Image Source: TENAA

HMD Global-owned Nokia is hours away from hosting an event where the device maker is expected to launch a new mid-ranger smartphone, Nokia 7.1. Though the company hasn’t officially announced any details, its media invite says the event will be hosted to “welcome the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family".

While there is a lot of speculation around the launch of Nokia 7.1, there are also rumours that the company may launch its latest flagship device Nokia 9. The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset along with five cameras (three rear and two front) and will replace the company’s existing flagship device Nokia 8 Sirocco.

When will the event take place and how to livestream?

The event will be hosted by HMD Global in London at 5pm BST, which is 9.30pm IST. The company will livestream the event on YouTube feed here. The page is already live and will start relaying the event as soon as the event begins.

related news

What to expect?

Though Nokia is yet to officially unveil the smartphone, it was subject to multiple leaks and teases. In fact, the device was spotted on Chinese website TENAA under model number TA-1131, thereby leaking its images and specs.

According to TENAA listing, the device sports a large camera bump at the rear located right on top of the fingerprint sensor.

Further, it appears to sport a tall 6.18-inch full-HD+ TFT display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080x2246 pixels. Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC at clock rate of 2.2GHz. The device is expected to come in two RAM/storage variants - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The onboard storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Nokia 7.1 Plus may feature a dual rear cameras with 13MP + 12MP configuration. For selfies and such, there is 20MP camera at the front.

Nokia 7.1 Plus could come with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will be powered by a 3,400mAh battery unit. The website further reveals the device will be available in red, silver, blue colours.

Separately, the device was also reportedly leaked on Amazon Spain ahead of its launch today where it was priced at EUR 355 (approx Rs 30,000).
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #gadgets #HMD Global #mobile #Nokia #smartphone #Technology

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.