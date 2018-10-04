Nokia 7.1 may be launched at HMD Global event in London: What to expect and where to watch

HMD Global-owned Nokia is hours away from hosting an event where the device maker is expected to launch a new mid-ranger smartphone, Nokia 7.1. Though the company hasn’t officially announced any details, its media invite says the event will be hosted to “welcome the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family".

While there is a lot of speculation around the launch of Nokia 7.1, there are also rumours that the company may launch its latest flagship device Nokia 9. The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset along with five cameras (three rear and two front) and will replace the company’s existing flagship device Nokia 8 Sirocco.

When will the event take place and how to livestream?

The event will be hosted by HMD Global in London at 5pm BST, which is 9.30pm IST. The company will livestream the event on YouTube feed here. The page is already live and will start relaying the event as soon as the event begins.

What to expect?

Though Nokia is yet to officially unveil the smartphone, it was subject to multiple leaks and teases. In fact, the device was spotted on Chinese website TENAA under model number TA-1131, thereby leaking its images and specs.

According to TENAA listing, the device sports a large camera bump at the rear located right on top of the fingerprint sensor.

Further, it appears to sport a tall 6.18-inch full-HD+ TFT display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080x2246 pixels. Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC at clock rate of 2.2GHz. The device is expected to come in two RAM/storage variants - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The onboard storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Nokia 7.1 Plus may feature a dual rear cameras with 13MP + 12MP configuration. For selfies and such, there is 20MP camera at the front.

Nokia 7.1 Plus could come with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will be powered by a 3,400mAh battery unit. The website further reveals the device will be available in red, silver, blue colours.

Separately, the device was also reportedly leaked on Amazon Spain ahead of its launch today where it was priced at EUR 355 (approx Rs 30,000).