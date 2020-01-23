Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 get permanent price cut up to Rs 3,500: Check new price, features & specifications

HMD Global has reportedly dropped prices of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 in India. Both smartphones, which were launched during H2 2019 under Rs 20,000, have received permanent price cuts up to Rs 3,500.

Nokia 6.2 with 4GB+64GB storage was launched for Rs 15,999 and is now available offline for Rs 12,499. Amazon, too, is offering the Nokia 6.2 for the said price.

Nokia 7.2 with 4GB+64GB storage is on sale for Rs 15,499, down from its original launch price of Rs 18,499. The 6GB+64GB model has been revised to Rs 17,099, down from Rs 19,599, according to 91Mobiles.

Nokia 6.2 offers a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay with a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera. The screen comes with support for HDR10 and a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.

Other Nokia 6.2 specifications include a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. The smartphone packs a 3,500 mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2 features a triple-camera setup with a 16MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. It boots on Android 9 Pie and is a part of the Google Android One Program.

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+screen with a 1,080x2,520 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen gets HDR10 support and has a peak brightness of 500 nits. Under the hood, it gets a fairly dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Nokia 7.2 comes with a 3,500 mAh battery.