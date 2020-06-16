Nokia 5310 XpressMusic: HMD Global launches a refreshed 2020 version of the iconic phone

HMD Global has launched a new feature phone called the Nokia 5310. Sounds familiar? The new Nokia 5310 is a refreshed 2020 version of the popular 5310 XpressMusic feature phone that was launched in 2007.

Nokia 5310 is a budget feature phone priced at Rs 3,399. The phone will go on sale starting June 23 via Amazon India and Nokia India online store.

Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a 240 x 320 pixels resolution. The feature phone has a MediaTek MT6260A processor, paired with 8MB RAM (Yes, MB, not GB). There is also 16MB on internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card up to 32GB.

The feature phone has a single VGA camera at the back with an LED flash. Since the phone is a refreshed variant of the iconic XpressMusic, you continue to get a preloaded MP3 player and wireless FM radio. The phone also has dual speakers and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack that can be used to connect wired earphones.

Nokia 5310 also has a removable battery that the company claims can offer 20 hours of talk time or up to 22 days of standby time. The smartphone is lightweight and weighs just 88 grams.

It supports 2G networks and runs on Series 30+ operating system. Nokia 5310 comes in two colour options — Black and Red, and White and Red.