Nokia 5.4 sale starts today in India: Check price, specifications, offers

Nokia 5.4 sale starts today in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 goes on sale via Flipkart and nokia.com. Nokia 5.4 price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the base variant. The device comes in two storage configurations with 4GB and 6GB RAM. It competes against the likes of Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 7, Poco M3, etc.

Nokia 5.4 price in India

The Nokia 5.4 India price starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 15,499. It comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options.

Nokia 5.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 4,000. The benefits include instant cashback of INR 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout for the 16MP front camera. The device has a thick chin bezel that flaunts the Nokia branding.

Under the hood, Nokia 5.4 gets powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device has a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging out of the box. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box.

For optics, Nokia 5.4 sports a circular camera module housing four sensors. There is a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

